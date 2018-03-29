Infernal Affairs actor Shawn Yue to become a father soon

SINGAPORE - Just three months after his surprise wedding announcement in December last year, Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue has revealed that a baby will soon join the family.

Yue, 36, confirmed to reporters on Tuesday (March 27) that his wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, is pregnant.

He was attending the press conference for Chinese video streaming platform iQiyi's sci-fi web series The Great Adventurer Wesley - Fragment Man.

During the event, the star of the Infernal Affairs and Love In A Puff movie series said that he had kept news of the baby under wraps as he wanted to protect his family.

"I hope all of you understand, and thank you for your concern," he said, according to Chinese news portal Sina.

However, he declined to reveal how far along his 29-year-old wife is in her pregnancy, saying: "I will let all of you know when the day comes."

According to Hong Kong's Next Magazine, Wang is six months pregnant and her expected delivery date is in June.

A photo posted on Wang's Instagram earlier this month had gained media attention as she appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

The couple dated for a year before they wed in Melbourne.

Yue shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote then: "Met the right person at the right time. Thanking heaven for arranging for the best person to appear at the best time."