In Pictures: Alien movie collectibles at the Mint Museum of Toys

The Alien movie franchise has been scaring moviegoers since 1979.
Alien director Ridley Scott has returned for the latest installment in the blockbuster series, Alien: Covenant, 38 years after he first shocked fans with that iconic scene of an alien bursting out of the chest of John Hurt's character.
Alien: Covenant opens in cinemas here on May 10. Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, the movie focuses on a colony ship, Covenant, which lands on a remote planet.
-
BOOK IT/THE COLONY: ALIEN MOVIE POP-UP EXHIBITION
-
WHERE: Mint Museum of Toys
26 Seah Street, Singapore 188382
WHEN: Apr 27 to May 28
Admission: $15
Fans can relive all the monsters and moments from the series before the movie opens at The Colony: Alien Movie Pop-up Exhibition at the Mint Museum of Toys.
The pop-up showcases collectible statues and toys spun off from the seven-movie franchise, which according to Box Office Mojo, has generated more than US$180 million (S$251.1 million) at the worldwide box office to date.
The month-long exhibition is on till May 28. Tickets are priced at $15 per person and includes access to other galleries in the museum.
Here is a close-up look at some of the items on show.