Hong Kong film and television producer Mona Fong dies, aged 83

HONG KONG - Hong Kong film and television producer Mona Fong has died aged 83 due to illness on Wednesday (Nov 22), reported Apple Daily HK.

The tabloid cited the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, who also said details on her wake will be announced separately.

Fong, whose real name is Li Menglan, was born in Shanghai in 1931. She was the second wife of Hong Kong entertainment mogul and philanthropist Sir Run Run Shaw.

Fong joined Shaw Brothers in 1969, and was later appointed a non-executive director at TVB Ltd in 1988. She resigned from TVB in 2012 and has since led a semi-retired life, Apple Daily said.

According to Wen Wei Po, Fong achieved fame as one of the most popular nightclub singers and recording artists in Singapore and Hong Kong in the 1950s.