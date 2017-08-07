Hollywood couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

LOS ANGELES - Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating after eight years, they announced on social media on Sunday (Aug 6).

Pratt, 38, who was elevated from a television star to an A-list film actor with help from the 2014 space adventure Guardians Of The Galaxy, has a four-year-old son with Faris, 40.

The couple announced their split on his Facebook and her Instagram pages.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," he wrote.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."