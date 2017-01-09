Golden Globes 2017: Best and worst dressed

BEST DRESSED

Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton

The Loving star, a red carpet newbie, picked a serious winner with this metallic column dress by Nicolas Ghesquiere. The fully sequinned number looks like liquid armour on Negga and affirms her status as future Hollywood badass.

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Outspoken feminist Wood put her money where her mouth is and wore a tux to the Globes to remind girls that gowns are "not a requirement" on the carpet. Perfectly tailored pantsuit aside, that coif just seals the deal.

Natalie Portman in Prada

Portman's maternity style was on point in this A-line number in an unexpected chartreuse colour. The 1960s shape and styling also amped up the interest factor while subtly channelling American First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, whom she portrays in Jackie.

Olivia Culpo in Zuhair Murad

The former pageant queen might not have been nominated for anything but that did not stop her from winning the style game in this stunning Zuhair Murad dress. Bold prints, a full skirt and her dramatic styling make this look a real head-turner.

Jessica Biel in Elie Saab

Biel's Elie Saab number was modern couture at its best, with a daring neckline and just the right amount of 3D embellishment popping on an otherwise muted black-and-white palette.

WORST DRESSED

Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen

Kidman's Alexander McQueen number is a perfect example of less sometimes being more. Sequins, sheer fabric, voluminous cold shoulder sleeves and ruffles all at the same time? Yeah, no.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

We hate to hate on a cast member of the beloved Game Of Thrones series but the weird sheer panels and fabric mix make this gown look confused from certain angles and straight-up cheap from others.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang

Parker's hair is seemingly a tribute to Carrie Fisher, but when it is paired with the over-the-top sleeves of her dramatic white gown it seems like she had just made a narrow escape from a mediaeval fair.

Felicity Jones in Gucci

The bodice and skirt of this sheer pink number seem painfully disjointed and the embellished bow belt takes this look into major juvenile territory.

Amy Adams in Tom Ford

A black, sequinned column dress? Can we say snooze. Mix it up already, Amy Adams.

