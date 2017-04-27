K-drama Goblin beats Descendants Of The Sun in video-on-demand sales

Goblin stars Lee Dong Wook (left) and Gong Yoo.
Goblin stars Lee Dong Wook (left) and Gong Yoo.PHOTO: OH!K TV
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - Goblin, tvN's megahit drama that ended in January, has become the most watched K-drama through video-on-demand services.

It has earned revenue of US$12.5 million, according to Internet Protocol television and digital cable networks on Wednesday (April 26).

Before the 16-episode drama set the record, KBS 2TV's Descendants Of The Sun and tvN's Reply 1988 were the most watched dramas via video on demand.

Reply 1988 brought in a total of US$6.2 million, and although the exact revenue of Descendants Of The Sun was not revealed, a KBS representative said it was similar to the profit made from Reply 1988.

