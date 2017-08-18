Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon says strangers touched her at Jakarta airport

SEOUL - When the crowd rushed towards her, Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon fell and felt strangers making physical contact.
She had flown to Jakarta on Thursday for promotional activities with a manager.
Posting on Instagram yesterday, she said of the incident: "I actually fell to the floor and found myself trembling and crying non-stop. I was also very startled when a security guard lifted me up from behind to help me out."
But the show goes on for Taeyeon who added: "I will think of today's events as just an accident. I hope no one got hurt."
But people reacting to her post were not so forgiving, demanding that her agency, S.M. Entertainment, do more to protect its artists.