Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon says strangers touched her at Jakarta airport

Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon had flown to Jakarta on Aug 17, 2017.
Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon had flown to Jakarta on Aug 17, 2017.
SEOUL - When the crowd rushed towards her, Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon fell and felt strangers making physical contact.

She had flown to Jakarta on Thursday for promotional activities with a manager.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, she said of the incident: "I actually fell to the floor and found myself trembling and crying non-stop. I was also very startled when a security guard lifted me up from behind to help me out."

But the show goes on for Taeyeon who added: "I will think of today's events as just an accident. I hope no one got hurt."

But people reacting to her post were not so forgiving, demanding that her agency, S.M. Entertainment, do more to protect its artists.

