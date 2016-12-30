George Michael's sister Melanie to get almost half his fortune

The late singer George Michael has reportedly left almost half of his £105million (S$186 million) fortune to his sister Melanie, 55.

The two siblings were very close, and Melanie is understood to be receiving £50 million of her late brother's estate, according to the Daily Mail.

His other sister, Yioda, 57, will also receive an inheritance, the Sun reported, alongside his godchildren.

The star, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, was godfather to Roman and Harley Moon Kemp, whose parents are his Wham! bandmate Shirlie Holliman and her husband, Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp.

Part of his fortune will also go to his former Spice Girl friend Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell, who is his ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss' goddaughter, the Daily Mail report.

Fadi Fawaz, the singer's boyfriend who discovered him dead, is also expected to inherit some money.

His cousin Andros' two children, who were also his godchildren, will also receive a sum.

A few charities, such as Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, which the star donated to for a long time, could also get big sums of money.

The Sun reported a source as saying: "George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they're going to inherit most of his wealth, particularly Melanie whom he was incredibly close to.

"She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end."

Melanie was also hired as a make-up artist for a China tour and used to cut George's hair, according to the Sun.

The late singer's wealth came from royalties and paid gigs at private parties and events in the last decade.

According to the Daily Mail, it is believed he owns at least four properties - in Oxfordshire, London, New York and Sydney.

He also invested in art with the assistance of his ex-boyfriend, art dealer Kenny Goss.