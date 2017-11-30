Game Of Thrones' Tom Wlaschiha says he 'knows nothing' about Season 8

SINGAPORE - A girl asks Tom Wlaschiha - who playes the mysterious Jaqen H'ghar on blockbuster HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones - "Will you be in season 8?"

But all he can offer is, "A man knows nothing," speaking in third person as his character would.

"That's my standard answer to (avoid giving away spoilers)," quips Wlaschiha, 44, to local and regional media on Thursday (Nov 30). He was here as part of HBO Asia's 25th anniversary celebrations in Singapore.

His character was not present in Season 7 of the award-winning series, which concluded in August this year, with the fate of Westeros and its inhabitants in the balance.

Season 8, which is the final season, is currently being filmed. The season is expected to premiere in late 2018/early 2019.

That said, the German actor has spent plenty of time on screen with Arya Stark, played by British actress Maisie Williams, whom he refers to in the series as "a girl" when addressing her. He notes that throughout her journey on the series, she has had "different teacher characters and they've all been very important in making her what she is now".

The fan reactions have varied drastically over the seasons.

He says: "I found it very interesting that at the end of Season 2 when my face changed, I got a lot of reactions from fans saying, 'We want you to come back! We want you to teach Arya!'

"Then when I came back in Season 5 and I was beating her with the stick, the same fans said to me, 'How dare you? I hate you! I wish you'd never come back!'"

But he stands by his character's actions, saying: "It's rough methods at the House of Black and White, because in the end it was successful no? In the end, she went back to Westeros and she's quite an important player in the big endgame."

Though he may be "the faceless man" in the series, it comes as no surprise that the actor gets recognised in public, even on his first trip to Singapore.

While he has already visited Little India, Chinatown and the Botanic Gardens, he says: "I did get recognised a few times, which always amazes me."

He has a few more days here and he plans to take in Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa.

Perhaps surprisingly, the actor can take the heat.

"I was very happy to find out that you cook a lot of spicy food, because I love spicy stuff," he says.

He has already tried chilli crab, which he describes as "a bit of a surgical procedure" since he had to don an apron and gloves and use crab crackers.

He has also had laksa and chicken rice "with lots of chilli", he says, rattling off a list of must-try Singaporean dishes.

As for who will sit on the Iron Throne in the end? "My personal theory is that no one will sit on the iron throne," he says.