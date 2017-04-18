Finally, pop star Aaron Kwok weds

HONG KONG - The media have surrounded the entrances and exits of The Peninsula Hong Kong. Singer Julian Cheung, choreographer Sunny Wong and fashion mogul Sham Kar Wai are among the friends who have arrived.

The occasion is the hush-hush wedding of pop star Aaron Kwok and model Moka Fang, which is taking place on Tuesday (April 18), say Hong Kong reports.

The hotel was heavily guarded in the afternoon, and reporters were prevented from entering and photographing a banquet hall that was decked with pink roses, said Ming Pao Daily News.

But Fang had let the cat out of the bag in the morning when she shared on Instagram a photo of red shoes that looked positively bridal, it said. In the evening, Kwok released to the media photos of himself and his groomsmen, including Cheung, Wong and Sham, the husband of former actress Chingmy Yau.

The couple had a Chinese ceremony in the morning, said Apple Daily.

Kwok, 51, and Fang, 29, are holding a 10-table banquet in the evening, but to keep the event low-key, they have asked guests not to take pictures and videos, it said.

He is the last of Hong Kong pop's Heavenly Kings to be tying the knot.

Fang is rumoured to be pregnant, and netizens took note of the Roger Vivier shoes in her post, which have suspiciously low heels.