Finally, pop star Aaron Kwok weds

Chinese model Moka Fang had prepared a platinum white wedding gown (above) as well as a traditional red dress for the special evening.
Chinese model Moka Fang had prepared a platinum white wedding gown (above) as well as a traditional red dress for the special evening.PHOTO: WEIBO
Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok, 51, ended days of speculation over his wedding plans when he threw a lavish wedding banquet at the swanky Peninsula Hong Kong last night with his Chinese model girlfriend Moka Fang.
Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok, 51, ended days of speculation over his wedding plans when he threw a lavish wedding banquet at the swanky Peninsula Hong Kong last night with his Chinese model girlfriend Moka Fang.PHOTO: WEIBO
Chinese model Moka Fang (centre) pictured with her parents on the night of the wedding.
Chinese model Moka Fang (centre) pictured with her parents on the night of the wedding.PHOTO: WEIBO
The couple had a Chinese ceremony in the morning and are holding a 10-table banquet in the evening.
The couple had a Chinese ceremony in the morning and are holding a 10-table banquet in the evening.PHOTO: AARON KWOK, INSTAGRAM/MOKAFY
In the evening, Kwok released to the media photos of himself and his groomsmen, including Cheung, Wong and Sham, the husband of former actress Chingmy Yau.
In the evening, Kwok released to the media photos of himself and his groomsmen, including Cheung, Wong and Sham, the husband of former actress Chingmy Yau.PHOTO: AARON KWOK
Fang had let the cat out of the bag in the morning when she shared on Instagram a photo of red shoes that looked positively bridal.
Fang had let the cat out of the bag in the morning when she shared on Instagram a photo of red shoes that looked positively bridal.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MOKAFY
HONG KONG - The media have surrounded the entrances and exits of The Peninsula Hong Kong. Singer Julian Cheung, choreographer Sunny Wong and fashion mogul Sham Kar Wai are among the friends who have arrived.

The occasion is the hush-hush wedding of pop star Aaron Kwok and model Moka Fang, which is taking place on Tuesday (April 18), say Hong Kong reports.

The hotel was heavily guarded in the afternoon, and reporters were prevented from entering and photographing a banquet hall that was decked with pink roses, said Ming Pao Daily News.

But Fang had let the cat out of the bag in the morning when she shared on Instagram a photo of red shoes that looked positively bridal, it said. In the evening, Kwok released to the media photos of himself and his groomsmen, including Cheung, Wong and Sham, the husband of former actress Chingmy Yau.

The couple had a Chinese ceremony in the morning, said Apple Daily.

Kwok, 51, and Fang, 29, are holding a 10-table banquet in the evening, but to keep the event low-key, they have asked guests not to take pictures and videos, it said.

He is the last of Hong Kong pop's Heavenly Kings to be tying the knot.

Fang is rumoured to be pregnant, and netizens took note of the Roger Vivier shoes in her post, which have suspiciously low heels.

           

