Film-maker Kirsten Tan's Pop Aye wins another prize, this time at Rotterdam festival

Home-grown film-maker Kirsten Tan, who won a prize last week for her debut feature Pop Aye at the prestigious Sundance festival in the United States, has picked up another major award -the Big Screen Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Yesterday (Feb 3) in the Dutch city, she received a cash prize of 15,000 euros for Pop Aye. Another 15,000 euros will go to the distributor of the film in the Netherlands.

Tan's win is the first for a Singaporean film at Rotterdam, which industry professionals consider one of the most important film festivals in Europe.

The Big Screen Award is given to the film that the members of the jury want most to be seen by Dutch arthouse audiences.

Previous winners of the same award include Another Year (2014) by Russian film-maker Oksana Bychkova, and Second Coming (2014) by British director Debbie Tucker Green.

Pop Aye, which follows a disenchanted Thai architect and his elephant on their journey across Thailand in search of the farm where they grew up together, will be released in cinemas here in the first half of the year. It has not premiered in Singapore yet.

Last week, the film won the Special Jury award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition for its screenplay at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

It was the first time a Singaporean had won an award at Sundance.