Fans of British singer Ed Sheeran queue overnight for tickets to his concert here in November

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of Ed Sheeran fans queued up at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office for British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert here on Nov 11. Many of them slept there on Wednesday night (May 10) in order to secure their chances of getting tickets when sales began on Thursday at 10am.

The first few people in the line had queued for more than 15 hours before sales started.

The fans cheered when the counter opened and started selling the tickets at 10am, and some of them starting to sing his songs.

Student Techat Assanee, 19, and his three friends were some of the first to start queuing at 5pm on Wednesday.

They had first camped in front of the box office but they were asked to move their queue farther away by the venue's staff.

They were allowed to resume their queue at the box office this morning at about 7.30am.

"The queue has been quite orderly, everyone's friendly and we're all fans here," Mr Assanee says. He has classes at private school Kaplan in the afternoon and plans to go to the school after getting the tickets.



Ong Sean and John Choo, both 21, were among the first in queue for the Ed Sheeran concert tickets at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM



Mr Ong Sean, a 21-year-old who just completed national service and is waiting to enter university, says the difficulty in getting tickets to British band Coldplay's recent concerts at the National Stadium has made him determined in getting Sheeran tickets. He bought four tickets for himself and his friends, the maximum number allowed per transaction.

Coldplay sold out 100,000 tickets for two nights at the National Stadium in March and April soon after they went on sale in November last year.

"Getting these tickets is 'Perfect'," Ong says quoting a Sheeran song title. "I haven't slept in more than 20 hours, I feel doing a victory lap but all I want to do is sleep.

Tickets to the Sheeran concert were also available online and at SingPost outlets.

Student Eugenia Tan who was in line at the Toa Payoh North SingPost outlet since 9am, managed to score two Category 1 tickets.

She says that she learnt from her previous experience trying to get Coldplay tickets online via Sports Hub Tix whose website was overwhelmed with heavy traffic.

"I tried on the second day of the ticket release at the SingPost outlet and managed to get tickets, so I decided to just come straight here instead of trying online," the 22-year-old says. It will be her first time seeing Sheeran live and she plans to go with her sister.

Sheeran's show here on Nov 11 is his highly anticipated return to Singapore. Since he last played here at a sold-out show at The Star Theater in 2015, he has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

