Fans must register for entry to Avengers: Infinity War Singapore red carpet

SINGAPORE - Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Avengers: Infinity War stars at a red carpet event at Marina Bay Sands on the evening of April 16th will have to register for wristbands to gain entry.

Admission is free, but registration is required and must be done in person.

Doors at Sands Expo & Convention Centre's Hall B will open for queues at 7am on the day of the event. According to the Marina Bay Sands website, overnight queuing is not allowed.

Wristbands will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

The fan meet will be held at the integrated resort's outdoor Event Plaza from 7.30pm, and will be attended by some of the main cast members of the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War superhero movie. They include Robert Downey Jr. (who plays Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (who plays Doctor Strange), Karen Gillan (who plays Nebula), and director of the movie, Joe Russo.

For more information, go to www.marinabaysands.com/avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in cinemas on April 25.