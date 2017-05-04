Ed Sheeran to play at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11

SINGAPORE - Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11.

Tickets are priced from $108 to $248 and will go on sale on May 11 at 10am, through Sports Hub Tix. Each patron is allowed to purchase only four tickets per transaction.

While organiser AEG Presents has not revealed the number of tickets available, The Straits Times understands that the concert is expected to sell twice the number of tickets sold at his last concert here in 2015 at The Star Theatre, where he played to a 5,000 sold-out audience.

Major concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium by stars such as A-Mei and The Police in the past have pulled in about 10,000 fans.

The Singapore stop is part of Sheeran's Asian tour, which also includes dates in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

Sheeran, 26, made a major comeback earlier this year with songs off his third studio album ÷. The first two singles, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill topped music charts worldwide and he became the first artist to debut two songs simultaneously on Billboard's Top 10 charts.

In Singapore, the singles occupied the top two spots in the charts of music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify upon their release.

The album ÷ went on to top the album charts in 14 countries including the United States, Britain and Australia.

Sheeran has won awards, including an Ivor Novello Award for 2011 song The A Team, from his debut album, +.

He has taken home Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2012 and Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year in 2015.

Last year, he picked up two Grammys, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Thinking Out Loud, a song from his second album, ×.