Despacito gets Mandarin version, with Luis Fonsi linking up with JJ Lin

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Despacito, the viral dance hit, won big on Thursday at the Latin Grammys where singer Luis Fonsi announced a new frontier for the song - the Chinese-speaking world.

Despacito won four awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, which recognises writing, in the year's biggest night for Spanish- and Portuguese-language music.

The infectious reggaeton tune, which Fonsi sings with a rap assist from fellow Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee, was already a global hit when a remix featuring Justin Bieber took it into the US mainstream.

Despacito became the most-watched video ever on YouTube and tied for most weeks on number one on the US singles chart.

Fonsi said he will launch a new version in two weeks with Singaporean singer-producer JJ Lin, a star in Mandarin-language pop.

"I sang a little bit in Mandarin. The song has become a worldwide phenomenon and singing it in Mandarin is an honour," said Fonsi, who will tour Asia next year.