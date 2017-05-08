Comics legend Stan Lee announces new Latino superhero

QUERETARO, MEXICO (AFP) - Comic book legend Stan Lee is 94 years old but still working on new characters - telling fans they can expect a Latino superhero by the end of the year.

The creator of Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and X-Men made the announcement in front of almost 20,000 fans at La Conque, the largest comic convention in Latin America, after being asked Sunday (May 7) what kind of hero Mexico would need to address its social problems.

"I wanted this to be a surprise, but I'm personally working on a Latino hero that you'll be seeing at the end of the year. I want to make him as good as I can, as different as I can," Lee said.

He took part in three days of activities at the convention in central Mexico, signing autographs and taking photos with fans who had come from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela and even as far away as Belgium.

"This city, in this country, has the greatest fans in the whole world! You people are spectacular. This convention is wonderful," he said.