Choi Si Won not part of Super Junior's comeback

SEOUL - Choi Si Won, member of K-pop boyband Super Junior, will not be participating in the promotional activities for its eighth studio album Play, his agency Label SJ announced on Oct 31.

The announcement came as Choi and his family are under fire for a recent fatal accident in which a restaurateur died of sepsis on Oct 6 after being attacked by their pet dog.

His agency apologised for disappointing many fans who have high expectations for Super Junior's comeback. Choi is said to have participated in the recording of the new album and music video shoot.

The singer-actor sat out both a two-day fan event in Japan on Oct 24 as well as rehearsals for JTBC's entertainment programme Knowing Brothers.

Super Junior's eighth album Play will now only showcase the remaining six members. The group released a teaser music video for One More Chance ahead of its official comeback on Nov 6.