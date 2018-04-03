Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce split on Instagram after 9 years of marriage

Celebrity couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have "lovingly chosen" to split up after almost nine years of marriage.

The pair, who met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up, announced their separation in joint Instagram statements on Monday (April 2), as netizens reacted in shock.

Tatum and Dewan, both 37, said in the Instagram post that they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple".

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," they said. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

They went on to clarify that there were "no secrets nor salacious events" that led to their decision, and they were "just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible".

They added: "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly Elizabeth Maiselle, in May 2013.

The couple most recently attended the Kids’ Choice Awards together where Tatum hit the stage to promote his new animated movie Smallfoot, People magazine reported.

In their statement, they said they decided to go public with their separation and "share the truth" as they noted that "we're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can get easily distorted into 'alternative facts'".

News of the split shocked many social media users, including other celebrities, who took to their Twitter account to declare that "love is dead".

Singer Sophie Choudry said that Step Up would never feel the same.

Quoting the lyrics of David Guetta's Love is Gone, she said: "What are we supposed to do, after all that we've been through... Now that the love is gone!!"

Tatum last shared a photo he took with Dewan on March 18 from a face-painting session with their daughter.

"This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better,'" he wrote.