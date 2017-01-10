Chang Long Jong leaving Mediacorp to be new mm2 Asia CEO

SINGAPORE - Local broadcaster Mediacorp's deputy chief executive officer Chang Long Jong will be quitting the company after three decades to join Singapore-headquartered entertainment company mm2 Asia as its new group chief executive officer.

Mm2 Asia announced this on Tuesday (Jan 10) and Mr Chang will be taking up his new job from April 3.

He is currently the deputy chief executive officer and chief customer officer at Mediacorp, where he oversees its major media assets including television, radio, newspaper, magazines and streaming service Toggle. He also leads the company's events business, Vizpro, and training business, Singapore Media Academy.

Mr Chang, 56, had joined the broadcaster, then called Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, in 1985.

He said in a statement: "While the media industry is evolving and facing huge challenges, there exists great opportunities within. In my new capacity, I look forward to helping to lead the group into the next phase of growth towards being the leading producer of films and TV/online content, and media and entertainment company in Asia."

Mr Melvin Ang will continue to be the chief executive officer till April 3. He was previously re-designated as its executive chairman on Jan 9. In the new role, he will be supervising the overall business operations and management of the group as well as business planning.