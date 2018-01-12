Celine Dion to perform in Singapore for the first time

SINGAPORE - Madonna staged her first show in Singapore in 2016 and this July, it will be the turn of fellow pop diva Celine Dion to make her debut in the Lion City.

The 49-year-old Canadian known for her powerhouse vocals will perform at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on July 3 and 4.

The voice behind smash hits like My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me will be entertaining audiences at the 6,000-capacity Sands Grand Ballroom over the two nights.

Tickets details have yet to be announced.

Dion's concerts in Singapore are part of her month-long Asian tour, which will kick off in Tokyo on June 26 before heading to Macau, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok.

This will be her first visit to Asia since the Taking Chances World Tour in 2008, which included stops like Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Seoul.

Dion's planned 2014 Asia tour was cancelled when she took time off to care for her ailing husband and manager Rene Angelil, who died from cancer in 2016.

Dion is a seasoned live peformer who has staged over a thousand shows to more than four million fans. She performs regularly as part of her ongoing Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which began in 2011 and is set to run till June 2019.

The Singapore concerts are part of MBS' Sands Live, a concert series which has brought in the likes of The Rolling Stones, Michael Buble and Aaron Kwok since its inception in 2014.

Members of her fan club TeamCeline will be able to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale. MBS Loyalty card members and Singtel mobile subscribers will also have the chance to buy tickets before the public on-sale date.

Ticket details will be announced soon, said a press statement from MBS on Friday (Jan 12).