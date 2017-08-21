Celebrities thank Jerry Lewis for decades of laughter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Celebrities are paying tribute to comedian Jerry Lewis who died on Sunday at 91.

Nancy Sinatra, daughter of crooner Frank Sinatra, said on Twitter:"Dear Jerry, Dad will be as happy to see you as I'm sad to see you go. Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I'll always love you."

Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin, Lewis' long-time comedic partner, posted on Twitter: "I'm heart-broken at the loss of our life-long friend (Uncle) Jerry Lewis. I've loved him all my life and will miss him greatly."

Comedienne and actor Carol Burnett said on CNN: "What a wonderful legacy Jerry Lewis leaves for all of us, in his films, television appearances. We can still go back there and laugh. He provided belly laughs. And you don't get too many belly laughs nowadays.

"A lot of comedy has to be edgy. But his comedy holds up."

Comedian Jim Carrey tweeted: "That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius."

Talk show host Larry King tweeted that Lewis' talent was surpassed only by his humanitarianism.