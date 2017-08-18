Cathay cineplex to open at Parkway Parade next month

SINGAPORE - Residents in the east will have another place to watch movies on the big screen when Cathay Cineplexes opens its latest outlet in Parkway Parade mall in Marine Parade in September.

Located on the mall's seventh floor, the new outlet has seven halls, accommodating a total of 880 moviegoers.

This will also be the first Cathay Cineplex to introduce the Assistive Listening Device system for hearing and visually impaired individuals. According to a press release, the system "uses infrared to provide clear high-quality sounds with maximum intelligibility and is designed for low distortion and high clarity".

The new cineplex is the latest to join other theatres already in the east, such as Filmgarde at Kallang Leisure Park and Golden Village at I12 Katong.

Next year, Golden Village will also open a cineplex in Bedok at the redeveloped Princess Theatre building.