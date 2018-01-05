Catch free performances by Singapore singers

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) is organising a new series of music performances to promote local arts and culture and enliven the Central Business District.

These showcases - which are free and do not require registration - kicked off on Jan 5, under the centre's new TGIF Music Station initiative.

They feature a line-up of local artistes from different genres to help people wind down the work week.

There will be two sessions - at 12.30 and 7.30pm - every first and third Friday of each month. Each session can feature more than one performance, and each performance lasts from 45 minutes to an hour.

A different artiste takes the stage at each performance.

The first in the line-up, getai princess Lee Pei Fen, charmed the audience at the centre on Jan 5. Dressed in a sleeveless orange dress, the seasoned singer sang seven songs, including I Believe, by Taiwanese singer Roger Yang, and Direction Of The Heart, by Hong Kong singer-songwriter Wakin Chau.

She said: "I was very honoured to receive this invitation from the SCCC. As we are just starting a brand new year, I hope my songs can bring some optimism and hope to audience members."

Later that evening, audiences would be treated to performances by local singer Lin Si Tong, as well as duo Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei.

On Jan 19, audiences can catch soulful crooner Xie Sheng Zhi, whose repertoire includes pop tunes from the 1950s to the 1980s and movie theme songs popularised during the old Shanghai era, as well as bilingual singer-songwriter Ling Kai, who shot to fame in 2008 after uploading her recording of the song Larkin Step on YouTube.

On Feb 2, look out for performances by renowned 1990s singer-producer Allan Moo in the afternoon. In the evening, expect a performance by Kexin and Mingwei, the soprano and vocal bass of leading acappella pop group Micappella, and local band Musa.

Xinyao singer Pan Ying will take the stage during the afternoon slot on March 2. In the evening, Tay Kexin will perform again, and there will be another set featuring up-and-coming singer-songwriter Mandy Ke.

On March 16, aspiring artiste Meiting, whose debut single Blue Moon was released in 2016, will perform. So will singer Kelvin Tan, who won the first edition of the reality singing competition Project Superstar.

Mr Lee Ee Wurn, 52, SCCC's programmes director, said: "Through TGIF Music Station, we hope to provide a regular platform for local artistes to showcase their talents, to make the performing arts accessible to working adults, and to inject greater cultural vibrancy in the Central Business District."

BOOK IT / TGIF MUSIC STATION

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

When: 12.30 and 7.30pm, first and third Friday of the month (no performance on the third Friday of February due to Chinese New Year)

Admission: Free

Info: www.singaporeccc.org.sg