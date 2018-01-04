Britain's Jessie J will compete with China's Wang Feng in the new season of Hunan TV's The Singer

BEIJING - Hunan TV's contest for stars, The Singer, is going a little more international.

British pop star Jessie J is in the starting line-up for The Singer 2018, the show announced on Wednesday (Jan 3). The other singers include Chinese rock star Wang Feng, Taiwanese pop star Angela Chang and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee.

The new season premieres on Jan 12, and Jessie J is said to have arrived in China on Jan 2 for the taping, NetEase website reported.

She is the show's first Anglo-American contestant, though not the first singer outside the Chinese pop world to be taking part in the contest.

Last year, Kazakh breakout star Dimash Kudaibergen came in second in the show formerly titled I Am A Singer, behind Hong Kong pop star Sandy Lam.