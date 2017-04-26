Blogger claims Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse have broken up: 'If my news break is wrong, I'll eat dog poo"

HONG KONG - In the garden of their romance, a toad has landed.

More than two years after pop queen Faye Wong and actor Nicholas Tse rekindled their relationship, notorious Chinese blogger Song Zude made incendiary claims on Monday that the couple were a sham and have signed a break-up agreement.

Song wrote on Weibo: "I dare swear if my news break is wrong, I'll live-stream myself eating 400g of dog poo."

In a rare response, Tse rejected the claims on Facebook and said he was "looking forward" to Song's live stream, reported Ming Pao Daily News.

Wong, 47, and Tse, 36, got back together in 2014, 11 years after going their separate ways. As recently as February, they were photographed kissing goodbye at an airport, said Ming Pao.

But in a post headlined "Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse have agreed to break up", Song wrote that the relationship had taken a turn for the worse after the failure of the singer's Shanghai concert last year.

"According to insiders, they recently signed a break-up agreement, and will appear at the same time if there is a commercial collaboration. The pair's real purpose in getting together is to make money," he said.

"Faye Wong, who is nearly 50, can only rely on these man-woman relationships to hold attention. Prodigal son Nicholas Tse, who throws money around, will be with Faye Wong if she can bring him money, and will break up if she can't."

Online, fans of Wong and Tse rushed to the couple's defence by listing Song's erroneous claims, said Ming Pao. The blogger, who is known in China as "Big Mouth Song", has alleged that actress Liu Yifei is a transgender woman, and that Li Yan, the daughter of Wong and her former husband, actor Li Yapeng, was fathered by Tse.

But Song has got other stories right. In 2006, he said little Li Yan had a cleft lip, before her father confirmed it.

The family and friends of Wong and Tse have spoken up for them. Actor Patrick Tse, father of Nicholas, said Song's remarks were "outrageous", reported Ming Pao.

On Facebook, Wong's former agent Chiu Li-kwan posted a photo of a dog sweeping its own excrement and wrote: "Whose business is it whom Faye Wong gets together and breaks up with? A dog takes responsibility for its own poo, but will you?"

Song stands by his post, however. When Oriental Daily News asked if he would keep his poo-eating promise following Tse's denial, Song said: "He's just talking. It doesn't count. If he can produce a marriage certificate, Song Zude will naturally keep his promise and eat it."