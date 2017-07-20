BigBang rapper T.O.P handed suspended 10-month jail sentence

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Thursday handed BigBang rapper T.O.P a suspended 10-month jail sentence for drug use, after he pleaded guilty and sought leniency.

The suspended term for the 29-year old followed his indictment last month for using marijuana four times last year with a trainee singer at his home in Seoul.

He told reporters following the verdict that he does not plan to appeal.

Before the verdict, he had also offered a public apology for letting down his family and fans.

During investigation, the rapper denied some of the charges he faced but later pleaded guilty to all.

He was also once taken to hospital after being found unconscious following an overdose of sedatives.