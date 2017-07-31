BigBang rapper T.O.P cannot continue serving military duty as a policeman

T.O.P, a member of South Korea's boy band Big Bang, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, on July 20, 2017.
T.O.P, a member of South Korea's boy band Big Bang, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, on July 20, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL - South Korean authorities ruled on Monday that BigBang rapper T.O.P cannot continue serving as a conscripted policeman after he received a suspended prison term for smoking marijuana.

The 29-year-old had been attached to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to fulfil his mandatory military service.

Korean law stipulates that all able-bodied men must serve in the military for 21 to 24 months, depending on their branch or service. The government recently announced plans to shorten the minimum service period to 18 months.

T.O.P was found guilty of smoking marijuana four times last year.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The police are set to request the military to reassign him to another post.

He could either be a non-combat public service worker or become part of the full-time reserve force.

 

He began his military service at Gangnam Police Station in Seoul in February.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice