BigBang rapper T.O.P cannot continue serving military duty as a policeman

SEOUL - South Korean authorities ruled on Monday that BigBang rapper T.O.P cannot continue serving as a conscripted policeman after he received a suspended prison term for smoking marijuana.

The 29-year-old had been attached to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to fulfil his mandatory military service.

Korean law stipulates that all able-bodied men must serve in the military for 21 to 24 months, depending on their branch or service. The government recently announced plans to shorten the minimum service period to 18 months.

T.O.P was found guilty of smoking marijuana four times last year.

The police are set to request the military to reassign him to another post.

He could either be a non-combat public service worker or become part of the full-time reserve force.

He began his military service at Gangnam Police Station in Seoul in February.