Beauty And The Beast trailer reveals more romance

REUTERS - Actress Emma Watson twirls on the dancefloor as heroine Belle in Disney's latest glimpse of its upcoming live-action re-telling of Beauty And The Beast, the romantic fantasy film's final trailer ahead of its March release.

The Harry Potter star joins Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast, as well as Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci in the film, a remake of Disney's popular 1991 animated movie.

The trailer follows Belle as she is imprisoned by a beast in his large castle. She meets and becomes friends with its staff, such as Lumiere the candelabra, voiced by McGregor, and gradually warms to the beast.

In a nod to a key scene in the animated movie, Belle and the Beast are seen dancing together which also features the film's titular song.

Beauty And The Beast hits cinemas worldwide from March 15.