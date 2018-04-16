Avengers: Infinity War cast unveil last Infinity Stone in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE -The yellow soul stone, the last of the six colour-coded Infinity Stones that supervillain Thanos is seeking, is right here in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.

The cast of the film, comprising Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Karen Gillan (Nebula), as well as director Joe Russo unveiled the stone at a fan event at the Marina Bay Sands event plaza on Monday night (April 16).

The stars were quick to express their appreciation of the screaming fans who had queued to get access, and then waited outdoors for the cast to appear.

Cumberbatch said: "It's utterly surreal. People have been waiting out here for hours. I just want to thank the fans - you're the best fans you really are."

Co-star Downey Jr declared: " This has to be the coolest fan event I've ever been for."

Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, as well as director Joe Russo, were also at the event, where the usual red carpet was replaced by a purple shade in honour of the movie's villain.

Four thousand wristbands for the fan event were given away earlier today at MBS, where thousands of fans started queuing even before doors opened for registration at 7am. The last wristband was given out just before noon.

For those who were unable to secure wristbands, the fan event was broadcast live at https://www.facebook.com/MarvelSingapore/ at 7.30pm.

Cast members, who have been here since Saturday, have been spotted at both personal and Infinity War-related engagements.

Downey Jr. sprang a surprise on 37 beneficiaries of the Make A Wish Foundation at a games event held at Marina Bay Sands on Sunday, after a press conference with his cast mates. Cumberbatch dropped by the Pasar Ugi event in Kampong Glam on Saturday. He also visited the ArtScience Museum at MBS.

As the 19th film in the Marvel cinematic universe, Infinity War is set to be the culmination of all the Marvel films released so far. It sees the supervillain Thanos arriving on Earth to collect the Infinity Stones for the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet, that will allow him to warp space, time and reality to his will and wreak destruction.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore on April 25.