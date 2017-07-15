Another Singaporean jazz singer picked for Team Jay Chou on Sing! China

SINGAPORE - Another Singaporean singer has been picked for pop king Jay Chou's team on Sing! China.

Soon after Joanna Dong began crooning a jazz version of the Lo Ta-yu classic Love Song 1990 in a blind audition in the second season of the Zhejiang TV singing competition, Chou moved down the slope in his seat to choose her. Coaches Eason Chan and Liu Huan followed, both singing the praises of Dong and wooing her to their teams.

But Dong - like Nathan Hartono, the Singaporean who shone in the first season of the show last year and came in second - eventually picked Team Jay Chou.

Dong was the sole Singaporean out of the six singers selected in the first episode that aired on Friday.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Saturday, she said she was touched that Chou chose her before she sang the showy chorus and hit the high notes. "When I was singing the A and B sections, it was the simplest and truest me," she said. "And Teacher Jay chose me in that moment, giving my performance recognition with his action, so I was particularly moved."

She is sure she has chosen the right coach, because Chou "knows me musically", she told Shin Min.

She said she had been disheartened after trying for years to make a music career in Singapore, but decided to join Sing! China after seeing the success of Hartono, a fellow Singaporean jazz singer, on the show.

"Two consecutive jazz singers have been on Sing! China," she told Shin Min. "I hope to encourage young Singaporean musicians to pay more attention to jazz."

She added: "Whether or not I can go to the final, it doesn't matter. Whatever happens next is a bonus. I've already done my part for Singapore's jazz."