Andy Lau injures spine after falling off horse in filming accident in Thailand: Report

HONG KONG - Andy Lau is said to have fractured his spine after falling off a horse in a filming accident in rural Thailand on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Apple Daily said the Heavenly King had set off on Monday for Thailand to shoot an ad.

The report, quoting a producer in Thailand, said the actor was filming a horse-riding scene in Khao Lak, three hours by car from Bangkok, when the animal went out of control. It threw off Lau and stepped on his waist, the report added.

The shoot was halted and he was taken to a Thai hospital immediately, the report said. But because it is a spinal injury and he is not mobile, he would have to take a medical plane back to Hong Kong for further treatment.

Apple Daily said it contacted Lau, 55, but he did not respond.

The superstar had recently wrapped up a promotional campaign for the Zhang Yimou action movie The Great Wall. Last Saturday, he was in the United States for the shoot of Hong Kong film-maker Adrian Kwan's Find Your Voice. By Sunday, he had rushed back to Hong Kong to join stars such as Jet Li, Rosamund Kwan and Sammi Cheng at movie producer Tiffany Chen's 60th birthday bash.