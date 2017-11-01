Celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang leave Mediacorp

SINGAPORE - Local celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang have left Mediacorp to focus on their online channel Kandie Family.

Chen said in a statement: "I have always placed my growth as an artist as the top priority in every career decision I make. This means making unique and seemingly illogical career choices at times. Setting up my own company will give me the freedom to pursue projects that I am passionate about and I believe this is the only way an artist can reach his full potential.

"I look forward to challenging myself in the days ahead with projects on stage, online, film and television. Not only as a performer, but also as a producer and director."

The Mediacorp contracts for Chen, 32, and Pang, 34, ended on Oct 31. Chen's notable television dramas include Hero (2016) and The Journey: Our Homeland (2015), while Pang won a Star Award for Best Newcomer in 2012 for A Tale Of 2 Cities.

Pang came to Singapore in 2011 and had originally intended to stay for two years. But she has lived here for seven thus far. The couple have two children,

She said: "In this big family, I've gotten a lot of friendship and have also built my own family. In this life, there is more than one milestone, because of my family and children, I need more time and space to realise my dreams."

The couple move on to the next stage of their careers with the blessings of Mediacorp.

Ms Georgina Chang, head of The Celebrity Agency, said: "Kate and Andie are an extremely talented couple. They are true artistic souls and stay authentic to their beliefs and passion. I know they will continue to do very well as artists and I wish them every success."

Chen added: "The end of my contract is by no means an end to my relationship with Mediacorp, we are still working on projects currently and will be working together regularly in the future."