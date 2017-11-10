Ah Boys To Men 4 opens big at the local box office

SINGAPORE - This is the fourth time that the Ah Boys are appearing on the big screen, but Singapore audiences are clearly not bored of them yet.

Ah Boys To Men 4, the latest instalment in Jack Neo's hit film franchise, took in $310,000 on its opening day on Thursday ( Nov 9), which is about 30 per cent more than how much the very first film, Ah Boys To Men, had earned in November 2012.

The other two films in the series earned more on their respective opening days - the second movie took in $380,000 while the third earned $616,000 - but these were released over the Chinese New Year period, which traditionally sees higher movie ticket sales.

Neo, 57, said in a press statement: "We are very pleased that the Ah Boys To Men franchise is still loved by many Singaporeans.

"We have been through many setbacks and hardships making this sequel. I cannot be more grateful that the movie is still popular and I just hope that people will continue to support Ah Boys To Men 4."

Going by how well the new film did on opening day, distributor Golden Village Pictures believes that the film will cross the $2 million mark this weekend to become the biggest opening weekend for an Asian movie title this year.

Ah Boys To Men 4 is showing in cinemas.