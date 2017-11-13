Ah Boys To Men 4 has biggest opening for Asian films this year

SINGAPORE - Singapore's favourite army boys marched to the top of the local box-office charts over its opening weekend, with Ah Boys To Men 4 earning $2 million in the four days after its release in cinemas last Thursday (Nov 9).

That makes it the biggest opening weekend for an Asian film this year, well ahead of second place holder Kung Fu Yoga, which raked in $1.4 million during its opening weekend in January.

Ah Boys' feat is even more impressive given that Kung Fu Yoga stars popular action superstar Jackie Chan, whose films are typically very well received here, as well as the fact that the film had opened during Chinese New Year, which traditionally sees higher ticket sales.

To show their appreciation for the success of its box-office takings, the cast members of Ah Boys To Men 4 will be visiting cinema halls around Singapore this coming weekend to thank audiences. Details of the actors and hall visits will be announced on the movie's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ahboystomen.

Ah Boys To Men 4 is showing in cinemas.