Chow Yun Fat death hoax circulates on Chinese social media, wife says he's very healthy

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat is not dead, despite messages circulating on Chinese social media saying that he is.

The 62-year-old actor's wife Jasmine Tan told Hong Kong's Apple Daily that he was alive and well.

"My husband is fine, he's resting at home, you have no idea how healthy he is," she said, dismissing the rumours that have swirled on Chinese social media on Tuesday (Dec 5).

A falsified image of a newscaster with a photo of Chow in the background says Chow had died "yesterday in Hong Kong from an illness".

Chow is known for his appearances in films such as John Woo's The Killer (1989), Wong Jing's God Of Gamblers (1989) and Lee Ang's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

He married Tan, a Singaporean, in 1987 and they had a stillborn daughter in 1992. The pair remain childless, though Chow has a goddaughter named Celine Ng.