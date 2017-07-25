Singapore Writers Festival's 20th anniversary will focus on virtue and Ireland

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) will mark its 20th anniversary this year from Nov 3 to 12 with the theme of "Aram", a Tamil word meaning "goodness" or "doing good".

The word makes a notable appearance in the Thirukkural, an ancient text about ethics and everyday virtue that is widely revered as the most influential literary work in the language.

The festival's country of focus this year will be Ireland, whose population size of five million is comparable to Singapore's.

In a statement, the festival organisers noted that Ireland has produced "some of the world's greatest craftsmen in literature", such as James Joyce, Seamus Heaney and Oscar Wilde, as well as numerous Nobel, Pulitzer and Booker prize-winners.

Irish Ambassador to Singapore Geoffrey Keating said of the collaboration: "This is an excellent platform for our writers to hear, and learn from, each other and, at the same time, share their work with wider audiences. I hope we can build on this in the future to create new and exciting literary exchanges between Singapore and Ireland."

Festival organisers declined on Tuesday (July 25) to release the names of writers who are being invited to the festival, but said the Irish ones would be announced at a cultural event, Islands Of The Mind: Ireland And Singapore, at the Projector cinema on Thursday.

The event is held in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Division of English, in conjunction with the IASIL (International Association for the Study of Irish Literature) conference at NTU.

Last year's SWF theme was the Malay word "sayang", which has a number of meanings that include both "love" and "loss". The country of focus was Japan.

Early-bird festival passes will be launched in early August.