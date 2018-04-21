Singapore 11-year-old violinist Chloe Chua wins first prize at prestigious Menuhin Competition

GENEVA - An 11-year-old Singaporean violinist, Chloe Chua, has won the first prize at the junior division of the Menuhin Competition, one of the world's most prestigious violin competitions for young players.

She shares the honour with 10-year-old Australian boy Christian Li. This is the first time in Menuhin history that the first prize in the junior division is being shared.

The results of the competition were announced in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday (April 20). Along with the winning title, Chua and Li will each receive 10,000 Swiss Franc and the one-year loan of a fine old Italian violin by Florian Leonhard Fine Violins.

Chua has been playing the violin since she was four when she entered Nanyang Academy Of Fine Arts' School Of Young Talents Gifted Young Violinist Preparatory Course.

Before winning at the Menuhin Competition, she has amassed a slew of other music awards under her belt, including first prizes at the Andrea Postacchini International Violin Competition last year and at the Thailand International String Competition in 2015.