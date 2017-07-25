National Arts Council congratulates graphic novelist Sonny Liew on winning 3 Eisner awards

SINGAPORE - The National Arts Council (NAC) has congratulated graphic novelist Sonny Liew on winning three Eisner awards last Friday (July 21).

In a Facebook post on Monday, NAC wrote: "We are pleased that a Singaporean has been accorded international recognition for artistic merit."

Liew, 42, became the first Singaporean to win the prestigious prizes, which are considered the Oscars of the comics world, for his book The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye.

He won for three out of six nominations - Best Writer/Artist, Best US Edition of International Material - Asia, and Best Publication Design.

The Malaysia-born Liew told The Straits Times he hoped his achievement will give encouragement to other Singapore authors and artists.

"When I was young, I remember seeing local authors on the shelf and that inspired me," he added.

The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, which has amassed a string of accolades, sparked controversy in 2015 when NAC withdrew its $8,000 publishing grant because it "potentially undermines the authority and legitimacy of the Government and its public institutions".

The book depicts founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his political rival Lim Chin Siong, and refers to historical incidents such as the Hock Lee Bus Riots and the detentions without trial of alleged Marxists in Operation Spectrum in 1987.

NAC, in its congratulatory post, added that it was looking forward to seeing Liew's new works - including his upcoming first stage venture - at the Singapore International Festival of Arts.