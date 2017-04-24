Lee Boon Ngan, oil painter and wife of Cultural Medallion recipient Chua Mia Tee, dies age 78

Madam Lee Boon Ngan, the wife of award-winning painter Chua Mia Tee, died at age 78 on April 23.

She was an oil painter in her own right, but is best known for the portrait her husband painted of her as a high school girl in 1957. The oil on canvas, Portrait Of Lee Boon Ngan, hangs in the National Gallery Singapore and was prominently displayed during the gallery's opening festivities in 2015.

Madam Lee graduated from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts in 1965. She participated in various group exhibitions and several joint shows with her husband. She specialised in painting flowers in oil.

She is survived by her husband, 85, their two children and two grandchildren. Their daughter Chua Yang is a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mount Alvernia Medical Centre. Their son Chua Hong is Dean in the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong.

Her husband Chua is known for his realistic scenes of early Singapore, including the famous National Language Class (1959).

Madam Lee also came from an artistic family. Her older brother was oil painter Lee Boon Wang, known for his seascapes and river scenes. He died last October.

Another brother is former Cabinet minister and current Singapore Press Holdings chairman Lee Boon Yang.

The wake is being held until April 26 at Mount Vernon Sanctuary, Purity Hall, 121 Upper Aljunied Road. Visiting hours are 2pm to 8pm. A private funeral will be held on April 27.

The family requests private and silent remembrances. Donations are welcome and will be given to the National Gallery, where Madam Lee's portrait hangs.