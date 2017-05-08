Michael Chiang's comedy Army Daze 2 to be staged in August

SINGAPORE - Fans of Michael Chiang's Army Daze will be thrilled to learn that the well-loved comedy is back for a second instalment.

Army Daze 2, featuring a brand new script by Chiang, will be staged at the Drama Centre from Aug 4 to 20.

Directed by Beatrice Chia-Richmond, the play provides updates on the the lives of the familiar Army Daze characters 30 years on.

Army Daze began as a novel, which was published in 1985. Two years later, it was adapted into a play with the script penned by Chiang. The play has enjoyed six stagings, with the most recent one in 2013.

In Army Daze 2, main character Malcolm Png is now an SAF regular whose son, Justin, is about to enter the army.

As for Png's lovable posse, fans will learn how their paths have diverged. Teo Ah Beng is now an entrepreneur, while the stylish Kenny Pereira has become a renowned interior designer. The easy-going Johari Salleh runs a fast-food chain serving ayam penyet and Krishnamoorthi has made a name for himself as an architect.

The five meet again after three decades and, as expected, hilarity ensues.

Featuring original songs by Don Richmond, the play boasts a star-studded cast including Hossan Leong, Ebi Shankara, Joshua Lim, Shane Mardjuki, Chua Enlai, Audrey Luo, Jo Tan, Saiful Amri and Oon Shu An.

Acknowledging the enduring legacy of the first instalment, Chiang says: "Looking back, what makes me really proud of Army Daze is not so much how far it has come, but how people have embraced it as their own. It's really Singapore's Army Daze. With National Service celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it just makes the sequel even more meaningful for me."

BOOK IT / ARMY DAZE 2

WHERE: 05-01 Drama Centre, 100 Victoria Street

WHEN: Aug 4 to 20

ADMISSION: $43 to $98 from Sistic

INFO: For schedule and bookings, go to http://www.sistic.com.sg/events/carmydaze0817