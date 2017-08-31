Affordable Art Fair returns in November with focus on new media works

The Affordable Art Fair Singapore will return with its autumn edition from Nov 17 to 19 at the F1 Pit Building.

It will feature more than 500 Singapore and foreign artists from over 65 galleries. The artworks span different genres including painting, sculpture and photography.

This edition of the fair will have a special focus on new media works, such as video and digital installations, and a #Spotlight showcase for artists who are showing at the fair for the first time.

There will also be lectures for the galleries before the fair to share advice and tips about showing at the fair.

The announcement was made at the launch of exhibitions by three artists from the Young Talent Programme 2016 at Ion Art Gallery. The programme, which is shown at the fair yearly, is initiated by the fair together with Ion Art.

The selling point of the fair, which started in London in 1999, is that 75 per cent of its works are priced at under $7,500. It has been held in Singapore since 2010.

Last year's November edition attracted 12,000 art lovers. Fair director Alan Koh says he expects about 13,000 visitors this November.

The fair has been held twice a year here since 2014, but it will be cut back to a single November edition from next year because of declining sales.

Mr Koh says: "The market is ever changing and we are constantly evolving. This gives us more time to consolidate our resources, and engage with the galleries on a deeper level. We also want to keep it interesting for people."