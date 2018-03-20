Why was security guard cleared despite criminal record?

The report on the security guard who had links with a secret society revealed that he had joined all the way back in 1989 (Security man with secret society link jailed; March 14).

This was also not his first run-in with the law.

Surprisingly, he was permitted to work in the security industry.

Isn't clearance sought from the police on the suitability of such individuals before they are employed by the security agencies?

I find this incident very disturbing as I am directly involved in the interviewing and recruitment of suitable candidates as security personnel in the hospitality industry.

I hope the Police Licensing & Regulatory Department of the Singapore Police Force clarify this incident.

Anthony Dass