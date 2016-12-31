Various subsidies for inpatient care at public hospitals

The Pioneer Generation Package was launched in 2014, and provides healthcare benefits for all pioneers ("Any Pioneer Generation benefits for inpatient care at public hospitals?" by Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan; Forum Online, Dec 26).

Under the package, pioneers can enjoy special subsidies at Community Health Assist Scheme clinics, and an additional 50 per cent off the remaining bill for subsidised services and medications at public hospital specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics.

All Singaporeans can enjoy significant government subsidies for inpatient treatment and day surgery (up to 80 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively, depending on ward class) at public hospitals.

In addition, pioneers also receive Medisave top-ups of up to $800 each year and generous subsidies for their MediShield Life premiums which go towards paying for their inpatient treatment bills.

Patients who still face difficulties in paying for their medical bills can approach the medical social workers in the public hospitals for assistance.

Lim Bee Khim (Ms)

Director

Corporate Communications

Ministry of Health