Start fund to help low-income group find jobs

Published
29 min ago

Having a national conversation to find ways to help low-income Singaporeans will be useful (Call for ideas to help low-income Singaporeans; April 2).

It is estimated that by the year 2020, Singapore is expected to have a total of 188,000 millionaires.

The Government, with the support of these wealthy people in Singapore and philanthropists, could set up a fund to provide support to low-income Singaporeans.

This fund can be used to help this group of people find jobs or provide them with a monthly allowance of about $200 to $300 for food and another $100 for transport until they are able to find a job.

Raymond Anthony Fernando

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online