Start fund to help low-income group find jobs

Having a national conversation to find ways to help low-income Singaporeans will be useful (Call for ideas to help low-income Singaporeans; April 2).

It is estimated that by the year 2020, Singapore is expected to have a total of 188,000 millionaires.

The Government, with the support of these wealthy people in Singapore and philanthropists, could set up a fund to provide support to low-income Singaporeans.

This fund can be used to help this group of people find jobs or provide them with a monthly allowance of about $200 to $300 for food and another $100 for transport until they are able to find a job.

Raymond Anthony Fernando