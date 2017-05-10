Raise speed limits during non-peak hours

It is time for a review of the speed limits on most Singapore roads, as the limits now are outdated.
There is a good number of dual or multi-lane carriageways with 60kmh or 70kmh speed limits.
But having one fixed speed limit throughout the day does not make sense.
This speed is extremely low for travel during non-peak hours, especially if the road is wide and devoid of sharp and dangerous bends.
There should be electronic displays to cater for different speed limits at peak and non-peak periods.
I propose that speed limits for non-peak periods be changed to no lower than 80 kmh.
The signs should be changed to reflect the non-peak hour limits. There's no need to show the peak hour limits, as the heavy traffic will self-regulate.
Tan Hung Heng