Let's put stop to 'chope' mentality

I agree with Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng (Encourage table sharing, not confrontation; Aug 28).

I suspect Ms Inderjit Kaur's suggestion (Don't put up with 'choping'; Aug 26) to remove articles placed by people to chope the seats will only trigger altercations at food centres and other places.

Without a doubt, this bad practice should be eradicated, but by more peaceful, gracious means - through education.

The authorities should also get the landlords and foodcourt operators involved.

The two parties can join hands and share the cost of publicising the change, by sponsoring signage, posters, fliers and so on.

Foodcourts could also station staff to remind patrons that choping is not allowed there.

Its time to eradicate the "choping culture" in our society .

Jeff Tan Hong Liak