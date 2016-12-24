Kick scooters can be helpful tool

Banning kick scooters from supermarkets is a drastic move ("Ban kick scooters in supermarkets" by Mr Francis Cheng; Forum Online, Dec 16).

There are cases where such mobility devices are used safely by people in the supermarket.

For instance, I saw an elderly man shopping at Giant supermarket in VivoCity two weeks ago. He had two packets of groceries hung on each side of the handle of his kick scooter, thus freeing the load on his hands.

He said he would later take the groceries on his device to his condominium nearby.

The responsible use of a kick scooter, like this elderly man did, warrants no objection.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip