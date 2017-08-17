Formula E racing could be good for Singapore

Should Singapore look at hosting the Formula E (electric vehicle racing equivalent to Formula 1)?

The race is quieter, more environmentally friendly and suitable for street racing. It may be another avenue for tourism and a technological growth opportunity for Singapore.

The 2016-17 Formula E season was the third season of FIA Formula E motor racing. Hong Kong was among the places that hosted it in the latest season.

Singapore could even go a step further and organise a Le Man's type 24-hour race for electric cars.

P. V. George