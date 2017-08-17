Formula E racing could be good for Singapore

Published
27 min ago

Should Singapore look at hosting the Formula E (electric vehicle racing equivalent to Formula 1)?

The race is quieter, more environmentally friendly and suitable for street racing. It may be another avenue for tourism and a technological growth opportunity for Singapore.

The 2016-17 Formula E season was the third season of FIA Formula E motor racing. Hong Kong was among the places that hosted it in the latest season.

Singapore could even go a step further and organise a Le Man's type 24-hour race for electric cars.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

P. V. George

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice