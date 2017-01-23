Fix water volume and flow of sensor taps

Handwashing is an effective defence against the transmission of diseases.

The Health Promotion Board recommends an eight-step method that involves washing one's hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds. It also advises when people should wash their hands, such as before and after handling food, before meals, and after using the toilet.

Sensor-activated water taps are now commonly used in toilets in malls and coffee shops. The problem with such taps is that too little water comes out and the flow is often very slow.

In many cases, the water comes out as a sprinkle before it stops abruptly. You have to move your hands away and back to activate the sensor again.

Such taps render basic handwashing ineffective, what more the recommended eight-step handwashing method.

In the interest of public health, the authorities should come up with standards on the minimum water volume and flow for sensor-activated taps.

Interestingly, I see the same type of taps being used in Japan but they generally have a higher flow rate than those in Singapore.

Ben Chen Bin