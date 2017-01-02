Ensure Singaporeans still watch local shows

Published
6 hours ago

With the entry of Amazon's Prime Video service, Singaporeans now have a big choice of online videos on demand.

From the consumers' point of view, this is advantageous because they are able to pick according to their needs and stretch their dollar.

However, this means that original local media content like documentaries and dramas may face more competition.

I hope the Singapore Government can provide critical guidance and funding to ensure that local media content reaches local residents.

This will ensure that Singapore's media and art industry can still be relevant for future generations.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

